Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo Online, But When People Looked Closer They Spotted A Huge Fail

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page, it’s hard to find an imperfection. But among the artistically filtered, perfectly cropped images, her fans found a picture that stood out – and it had what appeared to be a Photoshop fail within it.

It was March 24, 2018, when Kardashian posted the photo that would get so much attention. The reality TV star and make-up mogul shared an image of herself in an orange jacket, crop top and bicycle shorts for a very specific reason.

“Let’s March! (Wear Orange),” read the picture’s caption. And Kardashian may have hoped that the snap would persuade her followers to attend the March for our Lives. The nationwide event, held to push for stronger gun control in the U.S., was taking place on that same day.

