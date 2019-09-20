A young Kim Kardashian West knows exactly where to find what she’s looking for. Her father, attorney Robert Kardashian, has a place on O.J. Simpson’s defense team. And he keeps all of his evidence books in a special spot in the family home. So, on the weekends, his true-crime-obsessed daughter sneaks into the unexpected location and peeks through it all.
Kim Kardashian Revealed Where Her Dad Stashed Secret O.J. Simpson Evidence In Their Home
Indeed, much of the country shared Kardashian West’s interest in the O.J. Simpson trial. The case garnered seemingly round-the-clock media coverage. It received front-page placement in The Los Angeles Times for more than 300 days after the crime took place. Between 1994 and 1997, more than 2,200 televised news pieces shared details about the trial.