Kim Kardashian Has Shared The First Photo Of Baby Chicago Online – And The Newborn Is Truly Adorable

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian may share almost every aspect of her life with her millions of Instagram followers, but she’s a bit more delicate when it comes to her young children. Her new baby girl was born in mid-January, but didn’t appear on Kim’s Instagram account until the end of February. But when she showed up, she was everything fans had been waiting for. The one-month-old was completely adorable.

Kim is arguably the biggest reality TV personality in the world. She’s the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which pulls in millions of viewers every season. Not only that, but she’s a pretty shrewd businesswoman. Her careful marketing of her image has made her very, very rich. According to Time magazine, she has a net worth of $175 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, she began dating a man who was equally famous. That was Kanye West, a multi-award-winning rap artist. And before long it became clear that the relationship was very serious, as in December of that year Kim became pregnant. The baby, North “Nori” West, was born in June 2013, and a little less than a year later her parents married.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT