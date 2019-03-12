Kit Harington Told Rose Leslie How Game Of Thrones Ends, And She Actually Refused To Speak To Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and his co-stars have wrapped the long-running fantasy TV series in what is bound to be a memorable final season. The storyline for this eighth installment, airing in April 2019 onwards, is one of the best-kept secrets in TV. However, when Harington revealed all to wife Rose Leslie, she didn’t thank him for sharing.

To begin with, in 2012 Harington and Leslie met on the set of the smash hit HBO show. At that time, Leslie’s character Ygritte fell for Harington’s Jon Snow. Leslie’s involvement came to an end when Ygritte was written out, but the couple’s real-life romance flourished. Harington’s Jon Snow did also meet his end, but magic brought him back from the dead, and he has survived to be part of the eighth-season finale.

Harington’s role in Game of Thrones – the fantasy phenomenon based on the books by George R.R. Martin – has hugely boosted his career. It appears that Harington, whose father was a businessman and mother once a playwright, never went through the “struggling actor” phase when he first started out. He jumped straight into the profession and landed on his feet.

