Kourtney Kardashian Said That She’d Been Robbed, So She Dramatically Confronted The Alleged Culprit

Kourtney Kardashian may seem to have it all, but in October of 2019, she realized that she was missing a few things. Namely, a large sum of money and an iPad allegedly that went missing from her home. It didn’t take long, though, for the reality star’s security team to pinpoint who had taken everything. And Kourtney didn’t wait to confront this person face to face.
As it turned out, the suspected culprit hadn’t just snatched cash and a tablet from Kourtney’s home. The person may have also hacked into the star’s cellphone, giving them access to her texts and other personal information. With that, Kourtney sprung into action, not only kicking off a showdown with the offender, but completely de-bugging her home, just in case.