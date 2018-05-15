Kris Jenner Spent Nearly $10 Million On A New Home – But Kim And Kanye May Not Be So Happy

By Francesca Lynagh
May 15, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Lonny

Parents and in-laws can be a little overwhelming at the best of times. Many people would agree that seeing them every day would be too much, and living on the same street would be totally out of the question. But Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are two people who know exactly what that feels like.

Image: Facebook/Kris Jenner

The Kardashian and the Jenner families are probably among the most famous that have ever lived. Kim, Kourtney, Robert Jr. and Khloé Kardashian are the product of Robert Kardashian and Kris Houghton’s marriage, which ended when they divorced. Then Kris moved on with Bruce Jenner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/kimkardashian

Next, Kris and Bruce welcomed Kendall and Kylie into the world, and both daughters took their Olympic sports star father’s surname, Jenner. These days, though, Bruce identifies as Cait, following a highly publicized gender transition.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT