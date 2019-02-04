When Kristen Bell Celebrated Her Birthday, She Gave The Ultimate Gift To A Mom In Need

ADVERTISEMENT

With each passing year, our birthdays can take on even more significance in our lives. Kristen Bell can certainly relate to that, as she turned 38 on July 18, 2018. However, to mark the occasion, the actress decided to do something special for a mother in need.

Born in July 1980, Bell grew up in Huntington Woods, Michigan. During her younger years, she harbored ambitions of becoming an actress, and hired an agent as a teenager. And before long, the youngster began to reap the benefits of that particular decision.

Indeed, Bell started to appear in television commercials at the age of 13. Meanwhile, she also performed in a number of musical productions at her high school, including a take on The Wizard of Oz. From there, the aspiring actress then took the next step in her pursuit of a career in show business.

