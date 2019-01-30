When Kristen Bell Surprised Dax Shepard On Ellen, The Moment Brought Him To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not often that Hollywood romances have a happy ending. But after almost 12 years together, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have thus far proven themselves to be an exception. And recently, the former sat down on Ellen, where a certain special guest was waiting in the audience. And the cute moment that followed shows just why we love the celebrity pair so much.

While many showbiz relationships often grind to a halt, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been going solid for over a decade. Since getting together in 2007 the pair have steadily become one of our favorite celebrity couples. However, it wasn’t all love notes and sweet nothings when they first met.

Speaking to Flare in 2013 Bell revealed that their initial meeting at a birthday dinner left her a little underwhelmed. “[It was] not electric,” she admitted to the publication. Similarly, Shepard wasn’t overly impressed himself, as he bluntly revealed during a 2015 chat with Good Housekeeping.

