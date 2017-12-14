Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Have Revealed One Christmas Tradition That’s Divided The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who married in 2015, might be one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. They have two children together, Wyatt and Dimitri, and despite their concerns about privacy they do speak about them sometimes. Recently, Bad Moms star Kunis gave an interview in which she mentioned the ways that the children were going to celebrate Christmas, and many people didn’t approve.

Since Mila Kunis is Jewish, we shouldn’t assume that she celebrates Christmas. Although she describes herself now as a non-practising Jew, her parents tried to bring her up religiously. But they found it difficult. The family lived in the U.S.S.R., which at that time was a hotbed of anti-Semitism and actively suppressed religious expression. They left the country in 1991, when Kunis was seven years old.

Kunis spoke about her experiences to The Sun in 2012. “After the Holocaust, in Russia you were not allowed to be religious. So my parents raised me to know I was Jewish. You know who you are inside,” she said. “My whole family was in the Holocaust. My grandparents passed [away], and not many survived.” It’s no wonder then that the family decided to leave.

