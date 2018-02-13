Kylie Jenner Has Revealed The Name Of Her New Baby – And The Internet Just Can’t Stop Making Jokes

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in America. Her family, the Kardashian-Jenners, are arguably the biggest reality TV stars in the world, making millions from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spinoffs. Yet when Kylie became pregnant at the age of 20, she kept quiet about how it was going. And when its name was finally revealed, the internet went wild.

Kylie herself has a well-chosen name. All the Kardashian-Jenner girls were given “K” names – Kylie’s sisters are Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall. And their mother, of course, is Kris. Kris never said why she ended up doing this, only that it’s a family tradition. She herself grew up as one of two “Ks”, as she has a sister named Karen.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when Kris’s daughters began to have children of their own, they gave up that tradition. Kim’s kids with Kanye West are North, Saint and Chicago, for example, and Kourtney’s children are named Mason, Penelope and Reign. Their brother Rob has a daughter called Dream. So they can fairly be said to have a track record of choosing unusual names.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT