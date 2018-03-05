After Kylie Jenner Tweeted About Snapchat, The App Lost More Than $1 Billion Overnight

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner drastically reduced her social media presence when she became pregnant with her first child. But when she returned to the internet, it was with a bang. One simple tweet from her – one which would have probably been inconsequential coming from anyone else – ended up costing a company more than a billion dollars. That’s the Kylie Jenner effect for you. Kylie at 20 has so many Twitter followers, she just may be one of the most influential people on the platform.

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight ever since she was a young child. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality series which made her family world famous, began in 2007 when she was just nine years old. Needless to say, she’s changed a lot since then. She’s gone from being family baby to awesomely successful businesswoman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, Kylie is one of the richest young people in the world. She has a net worth of a whopping $50 million – more than some of her older sisters. She accumulated it through careful promotion of herself and her business interests. Her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, pulls in millions for her. In addition, her sponsorship deals with companies such as Puma do likewise.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT