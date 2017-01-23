ADVERTISEMENT

She may not be in her 20s yet, but Kylie Jenner has already got her foot on the property ladder. Take a tour of this famous teen’s insane $6 million mansion.

Image: Zillow via Glamour / Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has achieved a lot in her relatively short life. From reality star to cosmetics mogul, Jenner has already amassed a fortune to rival that of her sisters. And she’s not even in her 20s yet! Now, this media giant has purchased a property in California and its audaciousness has to be seen to be believed.

Image: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Tucked away in California’s Hidden Hills, this estate has all the prerequisites a star like Jenner needs. Indeed, with mom Kris and big sister Kim Kardashian – who bought a nearby pad with hubby Kanye West back in 2014 – just around the corner, the property offers both independence and home comforts.

Image: Zillow via teenvogue

Though her decision to stay around family is understandable, the star certainly has enough to make it on her own. In fact – with $18 million earned in 2016 alone – the 19-year-old has become the Kardashian clan’s second richest member.

