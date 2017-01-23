She may not be in her 20s yet, but Kylie Jenner has already got her foot on the property ladder. Take a tour of this famous teen’s insane $6 million mansion.
Kylie Jenner has achieved a lot in her relatively short life. From reality star to cosmetics mogul, Jenner has already amassed a fortune to rival that of her sisters. And she’s not even in her 20s yet! Now, this media giant has purchased a property in California and its audaciousness has to be seen to be believed.
Tucked away in California’s Hidden Hills, this estate has all the prerequisites a star like Jenner needs. Indeed, with mom Kris and big sister Kim Kardashian – who bought a nearby pad with hubby Kanye West back in 2014 – just around the corner, the property offers both independence and home comforts.
Though her decision to stay around family is understandable, the star certainly has enough to make it on her own. In fact – with $18 million earned in 2016 alone – the 19-year-old has become the Kardashian clan’s second richest member.
