Lady Gaga Has Opened Up About The Moment Bradley Cooper Totally Changed How She Looks At Acting

Lady Gaga was recognized at the Academy Awards for her first leading role on the big screen in A Star Is Born. But the pop icon has admitted that her performance benefited greatly from the encouraging first-day words she received from its co-star and director. Here’s a look at how an early conversation with Bradley Cooper helped set Gaga on her path to awards glory.

The story of A Star Is Born has been given the Hollywood treatment on no less than four occasions. Indeed, it first hit the big screen in 1937, as a Technicolor romance helmed by William A. Wellman and starring Fredric March and Janet Gaynor. Then 17 years later James Mason and Judy Garland assumed the main roles in a remake directed by George Cukor.

In 1976 Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand shared the screen together in a third take on the story, this time directed by Frank Pierson. And in 2013 the world of Bollywood got in on the action with its own version. Aashiqui 2 starred Shraddha Kapoor, with Mohit Suri taking the director’s chair.

