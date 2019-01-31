When Lady Gaga Auditioned For A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper Told Her To Change Her Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role as an aspiring singer in A Star Is Born. It was director and co-star Bradley Cooper who helped her to transform into the character, but his very specific vision didn’t always make it easy for her. In fact, the singer has revealed that before her screen test, he demanded that she changed the way she looked.

Gaga and Cooper’s hit movie is not the first time we’ve seen A Star Is Born on the big screen. The film is a remake of the 1937 version starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric Marsh. James Mason and Judy Garland, as well as Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand, have also appeared in musical adaptations of the movie in 1954 and 1976 respectively.

Although it came out in 2018, the latest version of A Star Is Born was several years in the making. In 2011, Clint Eastwood reportedly was in talks to direct the film, with Beyoncé portraying the leading lady. Meanwhile, actors such as Christian Bale, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp were in discussions to star opposite her.

