Lady Gaga’s Ex Taylor Kinney Has Revealed His True Feelings About The Movie A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney separated in July 2016 after several years together. And the singer confessed that her role in A Star Is Born contributed to their break-up. So when the film was released two years later, Kinney revealed the truth about his feelings surrounding it.

Gaga’s real name is Stefani Germanotta. She was born in Manhattan, New York, in March 1986. She got her big break in the music industry in 2008 with the release of debut album The Fame, which produced the singles “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.” The album was reissued the following year as The Fame Monster and contained eight new songs.

2011 saw the release of Gaga’s second album, Born This Way. One of the singles from the record was “You and I.” And it was during the filming of the music video for the track in Nebraska that she met Kinney.

