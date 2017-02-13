The 10 Most Lavish Vehicles Owned By Donald Trump

Donald Trump, according to an estimate by Forbes, is worth a cool $3.7 billion. And a man with that kind of money – who also happens to be President of the United States – doesn’t fly coach class or drive around in a second-hand Ford made in Mexico. Of course, he has access to the most luxurious forms of transport available on the planet. And The Donald has certainly never been a man to spurn those opportunities.
10. 1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud
President Trump has had a love affair with Rolls Royce for many years. Given the upmarket luxury image of this British brand, however, that comes as little surprise. Trump’s first Rolls Royce was a 1956 model of the classic Silver Cloud.
Other celebrity owners of the Silver Cloud have included Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. Presley’s is now in the Graceland Museum, while Sinatra – never a man for self-denial – owned three. The Silver Cloud was in fact one of Trump’s first cars, proving that The Donald had a taste for the good things in life even at an early age.
