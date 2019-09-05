Law And Order Star Mariska Hargitay Opened Up About Losing Her Mother Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay is best known for her work on the extremely popular Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. And her own backstory sounds like it could have come from a TV show. As a child, Mariska lost her famous mother Jayne Mansfield in the most horrific way. Now she’s talking about the impact the tragedy had on her.
Mansfield was one of the most iconic actresses of her era. In the 1950s and 1960s, she was a sex symbol, prone to “wardrobe malfunctions” and the occasional scandal. Rumors even circulated throughout her life that she was a member of the Church of Satan, and it was later said that she’d slept with John F. Kennedy.