When Lena Dunham Revealed She’d Gained Weight, Fans Were Surprised By Her Attitude To The News

People love to keep an eye on celebrity weights. Indeed, whenever someone famous puts on or loses a few pounds, you can bet that their fans and followers will start talking about it. But actress, writer and Girls creator Lena Dunham beat everyone to the punch when she discussed her own weight gain. And the way in which she dealt with the news got people talking.

Lena Dunham often gets people talking, in fact, since she’s almost as noted for stirring up controversy as she is for her talents. And many of these debates revolve around her body, which Dunham has been notably outspoken about over the years. She’s even participated in a nude photoshoot and posted a photo of her naked body on Instagram – activities that have been met with mixed responses.

But Dunham has also found herself embroiled in trouble of a different kind. In September 2016 she wrote about an incident involving Odell Beckham Jr.; specifically, she claimed that the NFL star had ignored her at the Met Gala because of her weight. “It was like [Beckham] looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards,” Dunham said in the article for her Lenny Letter newsletter.

