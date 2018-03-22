Liam Payne Performed In Front Of The Royals – But Prince Harry’s Reaction Ended Up Stealing The Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne, a former member of the mega-popular boy band One Direction, had the honor of performing in front of the royal family for Commonwealth Day on March 12, 2018. He covered John Mayer’s “Waiting On the World to Change,” and the show seemed to go off without a hitch. But cameras just happened to catch Prince Harry’s reaction at one point, and the moment quickly went viral across the internet.

Commonwealth Day is a pretty big deal for the royal family. Its purpose, as stated on their official website, is “to celebrate the links between Commonwealth communities across the world.” Every year the royals attend a service in Westminster Abbey in London, and Queen Elizabeth II delivers a message to the Commonwealth countries.

This year’s Commonwealth service was particularly special, because it marked the first time that Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, would be seen in public alongside the Queen. People were excited to see what Meghan would wear for the occasion, and she didn’t disappoint. She wore a beautiful white Stephen Jones beret and an elegant dress and coat from Amanda Wakeley.

