It’s the break on your favorite TV show, and you’re about to switch channels. But your eye is caught by the latest ad from AT&T. It’s one of the series featuring the adorable store manager Lily Adams, who somehow makes the dry material of phone plans fun and interesting. But there’s a lot more to Milana Vayntrub, the actress who makes Lily so engaging.
Here’s What You Never Knew About Lily From The Iconic AT&T Ads
Born in Tashkent in what is now Uzbekistan, Vayntrub made her way to the U.S. as a refugee when her Jewish mom and dad fled religious persecution. Now she works to make life a little better for today’s refugees through her Can’t Do Nothing charity. She’s certainly come a long way since she arrived in California as a two-year-old, beginning a career as an actress with appearances in ads for Barbie a couple years after that.