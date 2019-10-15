Here’s What You Never Knew About Lily From The Iconic AT&T Ads

Born in Tashkent in what is now Uzbekistan, Vayntrub made her way to the U.S. as a refugee when her Jewish mom and dad fled religious persecution. Now she works to make life a little better for today’s refugees through her Can’t Do Nothing charity. She’s certainly come a long way since she arrived in California as a two-year-old, beginning a career as an actress with appearances in ads for Barbie a couple years after that.