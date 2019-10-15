Here’s What You Never Knew About Lily From The Iconic AT&T Ads

By David Rule
October 15, 2019

It’s the break on your favorite TV show, and you’re about to switch channels. But your eye is caught by the latest ad from AT&T. It’s one of the series featuring the adorable store manager Lily Adams, who somehow makes the dry material of phone plans fun and interesting. But there’s a lot more to Milana Vayntrub, the actress who makes Lily so engaging.

Born in Tashkent in what is now Uzbekistan, Vayntrub made her way to the U.S. as a refugee when her Jewish mom and dad fled religious persecution. Now she works to make life a little better for today’s refugees through her Can’t Do Nothing charity. She’s certainly come a long way since she arrived in California as a two-year-old, beginning a career as an actress with appearances in ads for Barbie a couple years after that.

