A Lipreader Has Revealed Just What Harry Said To Meghan During Their First Interview Together

When the engagement of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle was announced, they gave their first joint interview to the BBC. People couldn’t get enough of seeing them together; some behind-the-scenes footage of the interview has already garnered over 435,000 views on YouTube. Even though the footage has no sound, it’s still adorable! But now a professional lipreader has analysed the video and revealed what the pair were saying to each other.
The story of Meghan Markle and the prince has been described by many as a true modern fairytale. Markle was a young actress, the daughter of a yoga instructor and a lighting director. Prince Harry was third in line to the throne of Britain when he was born. The pair came from completely different places, but they still fell in love.
Neither knew much about the other when they first met. Harry had never even seen Suits, the TV show that launched Markle to fame. But when a friend suggested a blind date with her, he was curious. “I’d never even heard about her until this friend said ‘Meghan Markle,’” Harry told the BBC. “I was like, ‘Right. Okay. Give me a bit of background, so I know what’s going on here.’”
