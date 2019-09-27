The Little Couple‘s Bill Klein and Jen Arnold long dreamed of starting a family, and in 2013 they finally made their vision a reality. Bringing home adopted son Will and daughter Zoey didn’t prove to be a trouble-free experience, though. Indeed, their little ones had to make tough transitions to their new lives, revealing some heartbreaking truths about adoption in the process.
The Little Couple Admitted A Heartbreaking Truth About Parenting Their Adopted Kids
The Little Couple‘s Bill Klein and Jen Arnold long dreamed of starting a family, and in 2013 they finally made their vision a reality. Bringing home adopted son Will and daughter Zoey didn’t prove to be a trouble-free experience, though. Indeed, their little ones had to make tough transitions to their new lives, revealing some heartbreaking truths about adoption in the process.
Of course, for anyone who emigrates to the U.S. from another country, it isn’t always easy to assimilate to a new culture. Both of Klein’s and Arnold’s children were born in other nations – the couple adopted Will from China, while Zoey came from India. And the kids seemed to have an especially tough time adjusting to their new lives, albeit each for different reasons.