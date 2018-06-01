20 Little-Known Facts About Meghan Markle’s Mom That Prove She’s Just Like Her Royal Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, almost stole the show at the royal wedding. She was the only member of the bride’s family to attend and everyone was struck by how well she coped with being thrust into the global spotlight. She also looked fantastic in her subtle, stylish, pale green outfit. But who is Doria Ragland? And what was her part in raising a daughter who would go on to become the Duchess of Sussex?

20. She’s a social worker

Doria’s job is an important one. She studied social work at the University of Southern California and gained a master’s degree. And she was at first a social worker, with a particular interest in helping geriatric patients, at Los Angeles-based Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. But ahead of her daughter’s royal wedding she quit her job with a view to maybe starting a practice of her own.

19. She loves dogs

Just like her daughter, who brought her beloved pup, Guy, to Britain with her, Doria adores dogs. In May 2018, just before the wedding, an anonymous neighbor talked to People magazine about the mother-of-the-bride’s everyday activities. “She walks her dogs multiple times a day or takes them hiking,” they said. That’s something that Doria and the Queen have in common too – the Queen kept her famous corgis, although sadly, all of them have passed away now.

