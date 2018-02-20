After Logan Paul Released A Highly Controversial Video, YouTube Finally Took Action Against Him

ADVERTISEMENT

One of YouTube’s most famous faces, Logan Paul has continually created controversy since joining the platform back in the ’00s. But the vlogger recently appears to have upped the ante when it comes to causing offence. Here’s a look at the 22-year-old’s latest stunts and how they provoked YouTube into action.

Born in Westlake, Ohio in 1995, Logan Paul began uploading videos to YouTube on the channel Zoosh aged just ten. He eventually developed such a large online fan base that he decided to abandon the industrial engineering degree he was doing at his home state’s university. Indeed, by 2014 he’d amassed more than 100,000 followers on Twitter and YouTube and 361,000 on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul then relocated to Los Angeles with several other youngsters who’d found fame through social media. There he began to earn six-figure sums in advertising revenue accrued through his various posts. On top of that, he proved particularly popular on Vine, ranking as the platform’s tenth most influential star in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT