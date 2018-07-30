When Looney Tunes’ Mel Blanc Woke From A Two-Week Coma, The First Words He Uttered Were Truly Iconic

ADVERTISEMENT

Mel Blanc was the voice behind Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and countless other Warner Bros. cartoon characters. Indeed, the Californian was one of the most prolific names in American animation’s golden age. And, judging by the famous phrase he uttered when waking from a two-week coma, he was probably the number-one fan of the Looney Tunes universe. Here’s a look at the late humorist’s heartwarming story.

Born in San Francisco in 1908, Mel Blanc started showing a talent for voices at the tender age of ten. He caught national attention nine years later as America’s youngest-ever orchestra conductor before heading out on the country’s vaudeville circuit. Still a teenager in 1927, Blanc made his radio debut voicing numerous comedy characters on hit show The Hoot Owls.

In the 1930s, the young Blanc forged an enduring working relationship with legendary laugh merchant Jack Benny on his eponymous hit radio program. This led to voice work on various wireless projects until Blanc landed his own self-titled show on the CBS Radio Network in the post-war years. In addition, his talents became a regular feature on popular radio series such as Burns and Allen and The Abbott and Costello Show. But nevertheless, it would be his vocal contributions in the field of animation that would transform Blanc into a big star.

