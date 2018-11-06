When Ludacris Paid A Woman’s $375 Grocery Bill, He Had No Clue Just How Much It Meant To Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ludacris was buying groceries, an error resulted in his items getting mixed up with those of the woman behind him. So the rapper offered to pay for her entire bill. But he had no idea just what that act of kindness would mean to Therra Jaramillo.

Jaramillo was shopping at Whole Foods in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 31, 2018. After picking up what she needed, including food for her pet dogs, she headed to the checkout. But she didn’t realize that she hadn’t separated her items correctly.

“While in line, I was so tired and the food for my pets kind of ended up in with the stuff of the guy ahead of me on the conveyor belt,” Jaramillo explained on Facebook later that day. When she spotted what was happening, she informed the cashier that the pet food belonged to her. But the other customer stopped her.

