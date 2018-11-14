Mac Miller’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed – And The Details Of His Passing Are Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Having scored five consecutive U.S. Top 5 albums, Mac Miller was one of the most successful rappers ever to come out of Pittsburgh. But he left the hip-hop world in mourning when he passed away in 2018 at the age of just 26. Here’s a look at the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Miller was born Malcolm James McCormick in 1992 and began pursuing his hip-hop ambitions in high school. He taught himself numerous instruments in order to produce his own music. At 15 he dropped his first mixtape, But My Mackin’ Ain’t Easy, under the guise of EZ Mac.

The rapper adopted his more familiar moniker, Mac Miller, shortly after this release. He also teamed up with Beedie, another rapper hailing from Pittsburgh, to form the duo The Ill Spoken. In 2010 Miller landed a deal with Rostrum Records, a label based in his hometown. That same year, he released the K.I.D.S. mixtape and performed his first run of headlining shows.

