Macaulay Culkin Has Revealed Just What His Relationship With Michael Jackson Was Really Like

Michael Jackson died in 2009, but to this day some aspects of his life are still up for discussion. Indeed, many serious allegations of child abuse were made against him while he was alive, and similar ones circulate even now. And one of the loudest voices involved when it comes to this issue is that of former child actor Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin became friends with the much older Jackson while he was still a boy. Indeed, he starred in a music video with the singer and went on holiday to Bermuda with him, alongside his own family. But at around that time, the young boy also slept in the same bed as the pop megastar. It raised eyebrows back then and it certainly does now.

In 2019 a new documentary about Jackson debuted. Called Leaving Neverland, it alleged that the singer was a sexual abuser of children. The film led to a huge backlash against the late singer, with some radio stations boycotting his music as a result. In the midst of all this, Culkin decided to speak out.

