Macaulay Culkin Has Opened Up About His Unconventional Relationship With Michael Jackson

Macaulay Culkin has been in the spotlight ever since he was a young boy. For some time he was the archetypal ex-child star: a once-adorable kid turned into a slightly troubled adult. But one of the things the world found most interesting about him was his friendship with Michael Jackson, whose own early life followed a similar trajectory. The pair had a close, but unusual, relationship. Now Culkin, who doesn’t speak much about his personal life, has opened up about it.

Culkin had been a child actor since the age of four, but he shot to international fame when he was just ten years old. The 1990 Christmas movie Home Alone and its 1992 sequel made him both famous and extremely rich. But fame is a difficult thing for a young child to deal with. And it seemed that his father Kit Culkin had more of a say in things than he did.

In 1991, a point where the original Home Alone was the third highest-grossing film in movie history, The New York Times interviewed 20th Century Fox chairman Joe Roth. “Macaulay’s father was an actor and wants to make sure his son gets the opportunity to play as wide a range of roles as possible,” he said. “He wants to be very careful with Macaulay’s career. He doesn’t want Macaulay just to be the boy from Home Alone.”

