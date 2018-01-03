A Man Asked Harry How A Ginger Guy Got With Meghan Markle – And The Royal’s Response Was Hysterical

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not always easy being a redhead: you may turn out to be the butt of a joke or two, for example. And, as it turns out, you’re not immune to gentle ribbing of this nature even if you’re fifth in line to the British throne. A brave heckler proved as much when, in December 2017, he asked a rather impertinent question of Prince Harry. Luckily, though, the royal took the inquiry in good humor and even had a snappy answer all ready to go.

And that run-in took place when the prince was in the British city of Nottingham with new fiancée Meghan Markle. The couple’s engagement had been announced just a few days prior to their trip together, in fact. However, a few eyebrows may have been raised at the news – not least because the American is a divorcée.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, divorce has proved somewhat of a thorny issue for the British royal family. For instance, from the 16th century onwards, the British king or queen has also been the Supreme Governor of the Church of England – an institution that frowns on the dissolution of marriages. And then there’s also the matter of the abdication crisis of 1936, which was brought about because King Edward VIII wished to marry divorced American Wallis Simpson. In the end, the monarch chose to relinquish the throne in order to wed Simpson instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT