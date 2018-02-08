Vanessa Marcil Has Revealed Some Devastating News – Just Two Months After Announcing Her Pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

General Hospital actress Vanessa Marcil announced a pregnancy in November 2017. The father was her new fiancé, a deputy sheriff whom she only ever referred to as “MC.” The news was a huge deal for her, as she had already suffered six miscarriages while attempting to add another child to her family. And in January 2018, she revealed via Instagram that the baby was a girl. Everything seemed to be going very well for her – but then, she announced some upsetting news.

Marcil has long been a popular and acclaimed actress. In 1992 she started on General Hospital, playing Brenda Barrett. She ended up being nominated for three Daytime Emmys for her performance, winning one in 2003. After leaving General Hospital, she went on to Beverly Hills, 90210, advancing her career even further.

Her personal life is occasionally a subject of interest. Marcil’s first husband was Corey Feldman, whom she married in 1989 after a few months of dating. Sadly, they divorced in 1993. Marcil then began a relationship with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green, and had a child with him.

