Mariah Carey Has Opened Up About The Infamous Bad Blood Between Her And Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey is ready to explain herself – at least, in a way. She sits down for an interview with Pitchfork in 2018. And the reporter decides to ask about Carey’s long-standing feud with Jennifer Lopez. Specifically, a quote of Carey’s that became a meme required further explanation from the singer.
Carey and Lopez have exchanged plenty of public barbs with one another over the years. Their tiff traces back to 2001, in fact, when Lopez and her team allegedly encroached on Carey’s creative territory. From there, things were never the same between them – and a quote from Carey in 2008 would make their feud into an internet meme.