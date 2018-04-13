Meghan Markle’s Snubbed Relatives Went On TV, And Shared Information About The Big Day

ADVERTISEMENT

When actress Meghan Markle’s family members discovered she was to marry Prince Harry, they must have been over the moon. However, before they could dust off their wedding hats, some relatives discovered they wouldn’t be attending the royal nuptials. So, they went on TV, and shared everything they knew about the May 2018 wedding.

For many couples, deciding whom to invite to their big day can potentially be the cause of a lot of friction. But while most people only have friends and family to consider, the British royal family also have to take into account members of the public, politicians and foreign dignitaries.

With that in mind, it’s hardly surprising that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s guestlist has been the source of a fair bit of speculation. However, the royal couple are experts when it comes to keeping details of their relationship underwraps. So, they have remained tight-lipped when it comes to their wedding guests.

