Fifty-two-year-old Hoda Kotb just might be one of the most beloved TV hosts in America, so when she’s going through struggles everybody empathizes with her. But when she and the rest of her Today show team appeared on TVs nationwide on May 12, 2017, they signified to everyone that Kotb’s troubles were finally over. Because on the show with her that day was another person, somebody whose whole existence Kotb couldn’t even have imagined a few years ago.
Hoda Kotb has overcome several huge obstacles in her life. She was born in Oklahoma to Egyptian parents, but spent a lot of her youth moving around to different places, including Egypt. She had loving parents, but a crushing blow came to her when she was just a junior in college. Her father died suddenly of a heart attack and left her devastated.
But despite this tragedy, she kept driving herself towards success, knowing it would make her father proud. In 1986, she graduated from Virginia Tech with a BA in broadcast journalism, and from there she pursued her chosen career with single-minded determination. She literally hopped in a car and drove around the South for ten whole days seeking TV work.
-
Days After A Woman Took A Photo Of This Family, She Got News About Them That Gave Her Goosebumps
-
This Momma Elephant Was Frantically Trying To Wake Up Her Baby – So Keepers Sprang Into Action
-
When This Mom Gave Birth To Entangled Twins, Doctors Were Aghast At Their Umbilical Cords
-
Matt Lauer Unveiled A Special Guest On Today. Then Hoda Totally Lost It When She Saw Who It Was
-
20 Fascinating Gene Wilder Facts That’ll Make You Wish The Willy Wonka Star Was Still With Us Today
-
This Dad Was Watching His CCTV Footage. Then He Spotted His Wife Lying On The Baby’s Bedroom Floor
-
When This 89-Year-Old Woman Was Kicked Out Of Her Home, A Neighbor Slipped A Surprise Into Her Hand
-
This Man Asked A Waitress To Come Out To The Parking Lot. Then He Led Her To A Beat-Up Old Car
-
When A Horrific Crash Left This Car Sliced In Two, Onlookers Couldn’t Believe There’d Be Survivors
-
Moments After This Vet Started Filming, What He Did To The Dog Left The Internet In Stitches
-
This Woman Overheard What A 6-Year-Old Said To Her Mom At A Yard Sale And Knew She Couldn’t Stand By
-
She Found This Chest In Her Grandpa’s Closet, And Inside Was A Treasure Trove Of Historic Events