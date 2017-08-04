Matt Lauer Unveiled A Special Guest On Today. Then Hoda Totally Lost It When She Saw Who It Was

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-two-year-old Hoda Kotb just might be one of the most beloved TV hosts in America, so when she’s going through struggles everybody empathizes with her. But when she and the rest of her Today show team appeared on TVs nationwide on May 12, 2017, they signified to everyone that Kotb’s troubles were finally over. Because on the show with her that day was another person, somebody whose whole existence Kotb couldn’t even have imagined a few years ago.

Hoda Kotb has overcome several huge obstacles in her life. She was born in Oklahoma to Egyptian parents, but spent a lot of her youth moving around to different places, including Egypt. She had loving parents, but a crushing blow came to her when she was just a junior in college. Her father died suddenly of a heart attack and left her devastated.

But despite this tragedy, she kept driving herself towards success, knowing it would make her father proud. In 1986, she graduated from Virginia Tech with a BA in broadcast journalism, and from there she pursued her chosen career with single-minded determination. She literally hopped in a car and drove around the South for ten whole days seeking TV work.

