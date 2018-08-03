Matt Roloff Has Revealed He Has A Girlfriend – And Here’s The Truth About The New Woman In His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Little People, Big World were left heartbroken in 2015 when its central couple Matt and Amy Roloff announced their divorce. But thankfully both reality TV stars have since found new loves. Here’s a look at Matt’s belle and how she’s not exactly an unfamiliar face.

Born in San Francisco in 1961 with the degenerative dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia, Matt Roloff was forced to undergo 15 different operations as a youngster. His younger brother also suffered from the same condition, while middle brother Joshua, who died aged 34, had a major heart malformation from birth. Both his parents and his older sister Ruth are of average height.

Matt spent the early part of his career working for various Silicon Valley firms in computers. He also moonlighted as an actor, appearing in Under the Rainbow as an extra and playing one of the titular creatures in Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. He later moved from California to Oregon to escape the rat race.

