Matthew McConaughey Has Opened Up To Reveal The Poignant Reason Behind His Son’s Name

By Annie Price
July 12, 2018
Image: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Over the last 25 years, Matthew McConaughey has established himself as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. However, away from his films, the charming Texan is a father to three children. And while he rarely talks about his family, the actor has revealed the moving story behind his son’s name.

Image: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CinemaCon

McConaughey is one of today’s most famous movie stars. But the Texan-born star’s breakout role came back in 1993, when he starred in Dazed and Confused. As McConaughey’s career developed he bagged roles in a number of rom-coms, firmly cementing his heartthrob status.

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By 2013 McConaughey was one of the world’s most successful actors. That year was a particularly good one for him. He starred in critically acclaimed movie The Wolf of Wall Street and won a string of gongs, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his part in Dallas Buyers Club.

