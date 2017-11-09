Mayim Bialik Explained That There’s A “Flip Side” To Sexual Harassment, And It’s Made People Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a serious and deeply unpleasant scandal rocked Hollywood. The famous producer Harvey Weinstein, of The Weinstein Company, was accused of multiple sexual offenses. These included rape, although he has yet to be tried for this in a court of law. The whole world was appalled. Many women spoke up to say that they too had interacted with Weinstein and found his conduct unacceptable. Others complained about the sexist culture that had led to such a thing. But Mayim Bialik had a different take, and it made people very angry indeed.

Mayim Bialik was a child actress to begin with. She starred in Blossom from 1990 to 1995, and it gained her two Young Artist Award nominations. But her heart lay in the field of science. After Blossom finished, she headed to UCLA. She achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience, and then began working towards her doctorate.

Bialik gained her Ph.D. while also working as an actress, no small feat. She became officially a doctor in 2007, but in 2010 came the thing most people would end up knowing her for. She joined the cast of the smash hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler, a character who was, like her, a scientist.

