Paul McCartney Made An Emotional Confession About Linda McCartney’s Death

As every Beatles fan knows, Paul McCartney lost his wife in 1998. Linda McCartney, noted for her photography and her strident advocacy for animal rights, had been married to Paul since 1969 and bore him three children. When she passed away in 1998 at the age of 56, Paul was of course completely bereft.

Grief can take many forms. Some people choose to mourn privately, while others want to display their emotions openly. For someone as much in the spotlight as Paul McCartney, there was the added aspect of the whole world knowing about the bereavement. Linda’s death made headline news.

While Paul was growing up, he witnessed his father grieve his mother’s death in private, he told the BBC in July 2019. In that same interview, he revealed how he himself had mourned the loss of the person he loved. The death of Linda unsurprisingly took a tremendous toll on him, but he’s always been open about it.

