Meg Ryan Was The Go-To Girl Next Door, But There’s A Reason She’s Completely Vanished From Hollywood

Once one of Hollywood’s best-loved actresses, Meg Ryan seemed to star in almost every hit film of the ’80s and ’90s. Now, America’s former sweetheart is a stranger to cinema screens and many heartbroken fans are wondering just what happened to this bankable star. But as it turns out, there’s more to Ryan’s case than meets the eye.

Having been raised by her actress mother Susan Jordan, Ryan may have inherited the acting bug at an early age. However, this strangely wasn’t the case. In fact, the future star actually grew up with her heart set on a different career entirely – journalism.

Although she began studying the subject on the East Coast, Ryan soon drifted towards the acting profession. Yet her decision was motivated less by a desire to perform than than it was by financial necessity. “I only started acting – in commercials – to pay my way through college in New York,” she admitted to The Sun in 2014.

