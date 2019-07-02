The Sad Reason Why Megan Fox Kept Quiet About Her #MeToo Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched to fame via the first Transformers movie, Megan Fox was once one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actresses. But that all changed when she spoke out about the questionable on-set behavior of its director Michael Bay. Indeed, instead of receiving support from the industry, she was made to feel like a pariah.

Thankfully, times have changed since then. And with the rise of the #MeToo movement, more and more female figures have bravely stepped forward with their own stories of behind-the-scenes emotional, physical and sexual abuse. However, despite this shift in the culture, Fox has largely kept quiet about the issue.

Not that you can blame Fox for doing so. Indeed, having previously been savaged for putting her head above the parapet, it’s entirely understandable that she’d be reticent to do it again. Here’s a look at the star’s harrowing experiences and the impact it’s had on both her mindset and career.

