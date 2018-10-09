Meghan Markle Accidentally Called Prince Harry By A Name That Wasn’t Meant For The Public To Hear

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan and Harry are an absolutely adorable royal couple and even more so in their unguarded moments. Recently, the pair attended a special event and wowed their fans, largely because people were pretty sure they overheard Meghan calling her new husband by a nickname. She looked a little embarrassed afterwards, but that only adds to her relatability.

Meghan and Harry have been married less than a year, but it’s almost a certainty that they’re going to last the distance. In public, they’re often seen hand in hand and laughing together – technically a breach of royal protocol, as royals aren’t supposed to show affection publicly. But who’s going to tell them not to?

No matter what they do, Harry and Meghan are incredibly popular among Britons. In July 2018 Hello magazine held a poll of approximately 4,000 people and asked what they thought of the newlywed pair. Of the respondents, 78 per cent said that the Harry-Meghan wedding had increased the popularity of the royal family.

