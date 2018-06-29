When Meghan Markle Attended A Royal Event, The Internet Couldn’t Stop Talking About Her Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

When Meghan Markle stepped out for her first royal appearance after tying the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, it is fair to say that a fair number of the eyes in the world were on her. After all, some 29 million of the global population had watched the former Suits star marry into British royalty and take on the role of Duchess of Sussex just days before. Unsurprisingly then, the 36-year-old American’s choice of outfit for her titled debut made the internet sit up and pay attention, and not all of it was positive.

For many observers, Meghan has brought a breath of fresh air to the British royal family. Pretty much since she made her budding relationship with Prince Harry public in 2017, the former actress has appeared to tear up the rulebook in an attempt to bring her old-fashioned in-laws firmly into the 21st century.

For example, when Meghan opened up about her romance with Harry in the glossy pages of Vanity Fair in September 2017, her public declaration of love marked a distinct break from tradition. In her revealing interview, the future royal spoke about having met her prince in July the year before and gushed, “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

