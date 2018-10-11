Meghan Markle Closed Her Own Car Door At An Event – And Her Behavior Has Sparked A Massive Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a member of the royal family comes with a lot of media scrutiny, and sometimes it manifests itself in unexpected ways. When Meghan Markle attended her first solo event, she probably expected a lot of attention, but she made the biggest splash by doing something that millions of people do every day without thinking. That tiny thing sparked a firestorm of debate.

Meghan is settling down into the life of a royal very well indeed. Since her wedding to Prince Harry she’s been out and about a lot, and she’s gradually establishing herself as a newer, cooler, more down-to-earth duchess. Wherever she goes, cameras and fans follow, and they like what they see.

One of the things that makes her so popular is her willingness to throw herself into important work. Recently she’s been working with survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, one of the worst ever modern-day peacetime disasters in the U.K. Her first official solo project as a duchess was launching a cookbook to raise money for the people affected.

