Meghan Markle Is Set To Ax A Wedding Tradition – And It Won’t Be The First Rule She’s Defied

There has not been anyone around the British royal court like Meghan Markle for a good long while. She is not even officially part of the Windsor family yet, but the 36-year-old divorcee is already shaking things up. Meghan’s wedding to 33-year-old Prince Harry is not shaping up to be the typical royal wedding – not in the slightest. The American actress has already attempted to uproot some old royal wedding traditions and replace them with her own ideas. Some observers may well be shocked at this – but many well-wishers are applauding Meghan for asserting herself in the planning of her big day.

The list of British royal rules is an extremely long one. For all that the U.K.’s blue-bloods enjoy great privilege, they don’t necessarily have an awful lot of freedom. Meghan and Harry can’t take selfies with their fans, even if they want to, because it would be frowned upon. They are forbidden to have social media accounts – Meghan had to shut her personal Instagram down after she got engaged.

Even the wardrobe of a royal is tightly regulated. Don’t expect Meghan to wear colorful nail polish on her wedding day, or indeed any day after that – the Queen, reportedly, does not approve. And any wedge-heeled shoes Meghan may have in her closet are also going to have to walk. Queen Elizabeth, who clearly has more-or-less the final say on things, also takes a dim view of such footwear.

