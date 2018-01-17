Meghan Markle Just Broke A Major Royal Style Rule – And What She Wore Sent The Internet Totally Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle is about to be whisked away to the sort of life most people can only dream of. When she marries Prince Harry, she’ll have a royal title (most likely duchess) and access to incredible wealth. However, with that kind of lifestyle also comes set after set of complicated protocols. There are certain unwritten rules that the royal family follow. But right from her first photoshoot as a future royal, Meghan was breaking those rules.

Almost everything about Meghan’s introduction to the royal family was unconventional. She was an actress who met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend, and the pair of them kept their relationship as far under the radar as they possibly could. It was only confirmed as a serious relationship when Prince Harry took the unusual step of releasing a statement to the press.

The statement regarded the harassment that Meghan had been subjected to ever since she and Harry had been spotted together. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” part of the statement, released in November 2016, read. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

