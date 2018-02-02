Meghan Markle Has Had Her First Royal Outing Of 2018 – And Her Hairstyle Created Some Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle isn’t technically a member of the royal family yet – that will happen in May when she marries Prince Harry – but she’s already shaking things up at the palace. Avid royal watchers have noticed that she’s not always willing to compromise when it comes to the strict rules about fashion and style. This was evident during her first royal trip of 2018, where her hairstyle drew plenty of comment. She’s very different, it seems, from her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton. But different doesn’t always mean bad.

Meghan and Harry have made several outings as a couple, as is customary for members of the royal family and their significant others. Prince William and Kate Middleton did the same thing before they were married in 2011. Official outings are part of the royal family’s ambassadorial and charity work. They visit organisations and charities, and draw in huge crowds when they do so.

But it was noted that Meghan broke some rules of royal protocol while there. First, she was snapped (and not for the first time) holding hands with Harry – and royals don’t do hand-holding, or any sort of intimate affection, in public. Prince William and Kate don’t hold hands when greeting crowds because, according to royal experts, it’s unprofessional since they’re technically at work.

