20 Little-Known Facts About Meghan Markle That’ll Give You The Lowdown On Prince Harry’s Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s rise to household name-type fame has been meteoric. Indeed, in less than a year she has gone from relatively unknown cable star to the most Googled actress in the world. And that all may have something to do with the fact that she’s dating one of the world’s most eligible bachelors in Prince Harry. But there’s more to the potential future princess than meets the eye, and the following facts about her may just make you see her in a whole new light.

20. She’s a bit of a folkie

In February 2017 Markle shared her favorite feel-good songs in a playlist for her lifestyle website The Tig. And her tastes were revealed to be a little more reflective than those of the Duchess of Cambridge, who has revealed a penchant for ABBA in the past. Indeed, the tracks Markle selected include the likes of those from Brit electro/folk band Crystal Fighters and rootsy singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. She’s a more in-demand party guest than her boyfriend

U.K. magazine Tatler gave Markle quite the honor in February 2017 – albeit one that may have led to a rather awkward conversation between her and her royal beau. Specifically, the publication named her as the fourth most-desired party guest in high-flying circles. Prince Harry, meanwhile, only made it to 22nd place – ouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT