When Meghan Markle Attended The Queen’s Birthday Parade, She Broke A Timeless Royal Rule

Just four weeks after her historic wedding to the U.K.’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2018 to enjoy the Trooping the Colour ceremony. But while the former actress appeared to embody the very essence of the role of duchess, it turned out that she had nevertheless broken an important royal rule.



Trooping the Colour is a pomp-filled pageant which takes place at the Queen’s London residence each second Saturday of June to commemorate the monarch’s official birthday. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II’s actual date of birth is April 21, but the 92-year-old has an annual ceremonial birthday in June, marked by the military marching event which is also known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

Indeed, having the luxury of two birthdays means the British sovereign gets to celebrate one at home, in the privacy of her family, and the other official one with her subjects. The tradition was started by Elizabeth’s fifth great-grandfather, King George II, more than 250 years ago. He had come to the conclusion that the chilly weather on his actual November birthday was little suited to a big celebration. So, the 18th-century monarch gave himself a second birthday in the summertime, when the British climate would be a shade more welcoming for a large parade.

