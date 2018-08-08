Meghan Markle May Be Residing At A Regal Address, But This Is The Toronto Townhouse She Traded In

By Emma Harwood
August 8, 2018
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As many people know, Meghan Markle was born and brought up in Los Angeles. Then the American star’s work took her to Toronto, where she shot Suits. Now, however, she’s ditched North America altogether. But perhaps Meghan still carries a torch for her old Canadian digs – and after looking at where she once lived, it wouldn’t be hard to see why…

Image: Instagram/kensingtonroyal

Of course, Meghan – or the Duchess of Sussex, to give her her proper title – has become a member of the British royal family and so has chosen to reside in the U.K. Still, even though the one-time Suits star now has a handsome prince by her side, she has had to make sacrifices in order to join one of the most talked-about clans in the world.

Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Naturally, Meghan has had to move across the pond to marry Prince Harry; she also had to quit her Instagram account. In addition, the duchess chose to be baptised into another religion and abide by specific protocol on dress and behavior. And that’s not to forget that she has also given up her career as an actress.

