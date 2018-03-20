Meghan Markle Wore A White Beret To An Event – And Her Choice Of Headwear May Have A Hidden Meaning

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing as how she’s the newest member of the British royal family – even though she’s not technically one of them just yet – Meghan Markle’s fashion choices meet with plenty of discussion and scrutiny. And the outfit that she wore on her first official outing with the Queen was no exception. People wondered if her striking white beret was a subtle nod to somebody she had spoken about before.

Meghan’s clothing has been analyzed by the media and the public for a long time. On the day of her engagement to Prince Harry, many photographs were taken, and each of them was observed with a critical eye. The outfit that drew the most attention was an embroidered Ralph & Russo sheer dress. Royals tend to shy away from sheer. It’s considered far too risqué.

Yet Meghan was happy to pose in one, and her fans were thrilled. The former actress wasn’t about to bend to all the fashion demands of the royal family, of which there are plenty. Royal girls shouldn’t wear bright nail varnish, for instance, and royal boys must wear shorts until they’re eight. And duchesses and princesses should never, ever show cleavage or bare legs.

